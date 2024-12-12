Air New Zealand to test ALIA CX300 electric aircraft in Hamilton and Wellington from Apr-2025
Air New Zealand announced (12-Dec-2024) plans to operate BETA Technologies ALIA CX300 aircraft in a technical demonstrator programme in Hamilton and Wellington from Apr-2025. The programme will enable the airline to determine how the new battery-electric technology performs in New Zealand before the aircraft arrives in 2026 to transport cargo between Wellington and Blenheim. The ALIA CX300 programme will initially be based at Hamilton International Airport, where it will complete a series of proving flights. Air New Zealand and BETA will gradually expand flights to surrounding airports before bringing the programme to Wellington Airport, where it will replicate the cargo operation planned in 2026 with New Zealand Post. Air New Zealand invested in the required charging facilities to support the operation through its Climate and Nature Fund. 60kW mobile chargers will be based at Hamilton, Wellington and Marlborough Airport and will recharge the aircraft in around 90 minutes. [more - original PR]