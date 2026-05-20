Air New Zealand to launch three international services from Christchurch in Oct/Nov-2026
Air New Zealand announced (20-May-2026) plans to launch the following services from Christchurch with Boeing 787-9 equipment, as part of an agreement with Christchurch International Airport to grow international connectivity into the South Island of New Zealand:
- Singapore: 28-Oct-2026;
- Tokyo Narita: 28-Nov-2026;
- Perth: 30-Nov-2026.
The carrier is scheduled to operate the services on a three times weekly basis, as per a 19-May-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display. Air New Zealand and Christchurch International Airport also signed an MoU to develop a long term partnership, aligning long term planning and network development to support sustainable growth, improved customer experience and "stronger international connections". Airport CEO Justin Watson stated: "This is a landmark moment. Seeing multiple new international widebody services launch from Christchurch builds on the growth already happening across our international network and creates major opportunities for freight exporters, the tourism sector and our wider economy. It reflects our strong partnership with Air New Zealand and our shared focus on growing international connectivity for the South Island". [more - original PR - Air New Zealand] [more - original PR - Christchurch International Airport]
Background ✨
Christchurch International Airport reported its summer 2025/26 schedule provided a 15% year-on-year rise in international capacity, exceeding pre-COVID levels, with growth driven by Jetstar’s expanded Australia services and Qantas extending multiple trans-Tasman frequencies into 2026.1 The airport also said Air New Zealand launched twice weekly Christchurch–Adelaide on 27-Oct-2025 for summer 2025/26, adding more than 15,000 seats.2