Air New Zealand to launch three international services from Christchurch in Oct/Nov-2026

Christchurch International Airport reported its summer 2025/26 schedule provided a 15% year-on-year rise in international capacity, exceeding pre-COVID levels, with growth driven by Jetstar’s expanded Australia services and Qantas extending multiple trans-Tasman frequencies into 2026.1 The airport also said Air New Zealand launched twice weekly Christchurch–Adelaide on 27-Oct-2025 for summer 2025/26, adding more than 15,000 seats.2