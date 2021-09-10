Air New Zealand seeking zero carbon aircraft trial by 2030

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) the carrier is "very interested" in hydrogen and electric aircraft, and is in talks with "a couple of manufacturers at the moment". Mr Morgan said the carrier would like to have a zero carbon aircraft within its fleet "sooner rather than later", adding he would like to have an electric aircraft operating by 2030 on a pilot/trial. Mr Morgan noted Air New Zealand is also "quite interested in in what could be done… in the cargo space as well".