6-Feb-2026 11:43 AM
Air New Zealand provides update on planned strike action by E tū and FAANZ
Air New Zealand confirmed (05-Feb-2026) cabin crew unions E tū and the Flight Attendants' Association of New Zealand (FAANZ) plan to follow through on strike action planned for 12/13-Feb-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the unions previously confirmed plans to undergo strike action impacting the carrier's widebody fleet on 11/12/13-Feb-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Cabin crew unions E tū and the Flight Attendants' Association of New Zealand had previously notified Air New Zealand of planned strike action affecting its widebody fleet on 11, 12 and 13-Feb-20261. Earlier proposed industrial actions by cabin crew in Dec-2025 were withdrawn, with the most recent concerning narrowbody fleet crew for 18-Dec-2025 also cancelled2 3.