Air New Zealand international fleet reduced by one third: CEO

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (07-Dec-2021) the carrier's international fleet is "effectively" reduced by one third. Mr Foran said the carrier's view is that it may not need all 21 widebody aircraft, highlighting the importance of its US east coast services. The carrier also plans to operate on a cash positive basis, and is of the view that that "build it and the customers will come".