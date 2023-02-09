9-Feb-2023 1:01 PM
Air New Zealand extends partnership with Wamos Air
Air New Zealand extended (08-Feb-2023) its partnership with Wamos Air. Wamos Air is set to continue to operate daily return Auckland-Perth service on behalf of Air New Zealand until 28-Oct-2023. The move is still a temporary solution while the airline continues to build back and face unprecedented demand for travel, which is set to be especially high over the Easter and Jul-2023 school holiday periods. All customers on the service will be offered an Air New Zealand meal service, including beverages. Customers will also receive inflight entertainment. Customers will also be greeted by Air New Zealand customer service agents at the airport check in and at the gate. [more - original PR]