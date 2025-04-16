Air New Zealand expecting 'substantial' reduction in compensation from engine manufacturers

Air New Zealand faced significant engine availability issues, with both its widebody and narrowbody fleets affected due to reliance on Pratt & Whitney and Rolls-Royce engines1. CEO Greg Foran acknowledged the financial challenges posed by having up to 11 aircraft grounded throughout FY2025 and stressed efforts to enhance operational resilience2. Despite securing NZD94 million in compensation in H1FY2025, the financial impact of grounded aircraft remained substantial3.