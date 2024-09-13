Loading
Air New Zealand committed to hitting climate targets: Chief customer and sales officer

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (12-Sep-2024) on the carrier's decision to remove its 2030 science based carbon intensity reduction target and withdraw from the Science Based Targets initiative. Ms Geraghty said: "Our commitment to hitting our targets and taking out emissions is still absolutely there, we just know, given the issues we have with our engines and our inability to get the level and degree of sustainable aviation fuel we would need, make it particularly difficult for us to meet those targets". Ms Geraghty said: "We will set about finding a different way to hit goals and ambitions and my personal view is you will see other organisations come out and put their hand up and be transparent and say we do think it will be a challenge to hit the targets we've committed to".

