Air New Zealand CEO expects 'another exciting year of growth' with strong demand across network

Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon said (22-Feb-2018) 2018 is "shaping up to be another exciting year of growth for Air New Zealand", and the airline was "thrilled with the performance of our network" during H1FY2018. According to Mr Luxon, key highlights include:

economy as well as inbound tourism. Air New Zealand will be increasing capacity approximately 6% across the local regional, adding jet services to support demand over H2FY2018; Trans Tasman and Pacific Island routes have also "responded strongly" to additional widebody services and targeted capacity increases;

Alliance partnerships "continue to drive value across our international long haul network", and have been a "key factor" in the carrier's ability to "effectively compete against much larger airlines". [more - original PR]