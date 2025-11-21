21-Nov-2025 4:54 PM
Air New Zealand cabin crew union to take industrial action on 08-Dec-2025
Air New Zealand announced (20-Nov-2025) it has been notified by E tū, a union representing the carrier's cabin crew, of its intention to take 24 hour industrial action on 08-Dec-2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air New Zealand previously received notification from two unions representing its cabin crew regarding potential industrial action, stating at that time no formal notice had been received and there was no impact to flights as it worked towards a resolution with union representatives1.