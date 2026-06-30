30-Jun-2026 12:13 PM
Air New Zealand announces priorities for strategy reset
Air New Zealand announced (30-Jun-2026) the priorities of its 'Te Pae Hou - Our Future' strategy reset which are "now being implemented across the airline", including:
- Customer First: Delivering "world leading" reliability and punctuality with a "relentless focus on priority segments". The carrier reported it is already seeing positive outcomes including year-to-date on-time performance improvements in FY2026;
- Targeted Growth: Growing a profitable network and building presence in larger, resilient markets to generate returns and support New Zealand tourism. The airline stated it is "fine tuning" its premium service flow and product offering and "allocating more resources" to its "highest return-on-capital areas";
- Resilient and Future Fit: Transforming cost base and applying rigorous capital allocation discipline. Air New Zealand said it is delivering on its cost-out programme with approximately NZD100 million (USD56.5 million) of annualised benefits forecast to flow from FY2027, while creating momentum for ongoing cost transformation. The airline added it is working with aircraft manufacturers to re-profile aircraft deliveries to smooth capital expenditure. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air New Zealand’s H1FY2026 result included a NZD40 million net loss, driven by engine maintenance delays, softer domestic demand, higher system costs and a weaker NZD; chair Dame Therese Walsh said up to eight aircraft were grounded at times, with NZD55 million compensation received and an estimated NZD90 million earnings foregone.1 CEO Nikhil Ravishankar said the board commissioned a company-wide strategy review in late 2025 after his Oct-2025 appointment, and the carrier withheld an interim dividend.1