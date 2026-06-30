Air New Zealand announces priorities for strategy reset

Air New Zealand’s H1FY2026 result included a NZD40 million net loss, driven by engine maintenance delays, softer domestic demand, higher system costs and a weaker NZD; chair Dame Therese Walsh said up to eight aircraft were grounded at times, with NZD55 million compensation received and an estimated NZD90 million earnings foregone.1 CEO Nikhil Ravishankar said the board commissioned a company-wide strategy review in late 2025 after his Oct-2025 appointment, and the carrier withheld an interim dividend.1