Air New Zealand announced (18-Sep-2017) CFO C Rob McDonald will be leaving the company at the end of 2017. Jeff McDowall, currently group general manager corporate finance, will succeed Mr McDonald as at 01-Jan-2018. CEO Christopher Luxon noted that Mr McDonald signalled his intention to take up non-executive appointments from 2018 almost two years ago which allowed the airline to put in place a robust succession planning process. [more - original PR]