Air Mauritius reports profit and return to positive shareholder equity in FY2026

Air Mauritius reported (30-Oct-2026) the following highlights for FY2026:

Profit of EUR78.6 million includes remeasurement of provisions relating to the return of aircraft, revenue recognition of unredeemed and expired vouchers issued during the COVID-19 pandemic, and an unrealised gain on revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities. The company also benefitted from favourable fuel prices and a strong euro;

Shareholders' equity turned positive at EUR26 million, having been in deficit since the COVID-19 pandemic;

The airline's board "urged caution" in response to persistently high fuel prices in FY2027, "which cannot be fully recovered from airfares".

Air Mauritius CEO Andre Viljoen commented: "The caution urged by our board is justified, as the EUR exchange rate and fuel prices in 2025/26 worked for us. We certainly cannot count on this in 2026/27". He added: "Our cost control office is watching every single EUR spent to ensure we maximise value across the whole organisation. Simultaneously, our revenue recapture initiatives, including steps to address lower passenger demand, are being implemented to ensure that revenue improvements match our cost inflation". [more - original PR]