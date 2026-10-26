Air Mauritius outlines 10 'Future-Fit Game Changer Strategies'

Air Mauritius CEO André Viljoen previously said Seabury was nearing completion of a five to 10 year network growth plan, with the fleet plan to be aligned and potential narrowbody options including A321LR and 737 MAX variants to replace widebodies on selected routes.1 Air Mauritius also issued an RFP for consulting services on its fleet plan, having considered A320neo/A321neo, A330-900 and A350-900, while it held orders for three A350-900s.2