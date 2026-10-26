Air Mauritius outlines 10 'Future-Fit Game Changer Strategies'
Air Mauritius CEO Andre Viljoen outlined (23-Oct-2026) the following 'Future-Fit Game Changer Strategies', following an organisational review:
- Strategies:
- Perfecting the basics;
- Continuous organisational 'culture transformation' with values-based consequential leadership;
- Driving the company's strategic purpose;
- Developing a fit-for-purpose network to maximise revenue and future growth. Seabury Aviation Partners has completed a 10 year network review and route profitability criteria are being applied;
- Modernising the fleet. The Seabury review recommends introducing narrowbody aircraft and reassessing three A350-900s on order. An RFP for up to five narrowbodies is underway, alongside a proposed conversion of one ATR 72-500 to a medevac and cargo configuration for the Rodrigues route;
- Deepening airline partnerships to maximise revenue;
- Improving efficiency, revenue recapture and cost reduction;
- Building service quality;
- Continuous business model improvement;
- Continuous ESG expansion. A sustainability strategy is in development for 2026 to 2030;
- Actions and outcomes:
- Established a 'Fuel War Room' covering flight planning, weight reduction, auxiliary power unit management and tankering;
- Establishing an 'Efficiency and Cost Control Office';
- The focus for Aug-2026 to Jul-2027 will be to revamp the onboard experience through changes covering crew service for business and economy class, "mindset training", service procedures including dine-on-demand, and a reviewed food and beverage offering. The programme covers crew training, menu improvements, communications and a sharper focus on passengers. The carrier has delivered lounge upgrades and a refurbished Ebene ticket office;
- Technical dispatch reliability reached 98.72% in Jul-2026, the best monthly result since 2020 and continuing a 12 month upward trend;
- Customer satisfaction increased from 72.2% in Sep-2025 to 76.1% in Aug-2026;
- Net Promoter Score for the 12 past months rose from +9.4 to +23.1, compared to the previous period.
Air Mauritius also reported that it signed MoUs and collective agreements with unions. The airline and staff co-created the values of accountability, integrity, respect and courage. Leadership, engagement and succession programmes are underway. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Mauritius CEO André Viljoen previously said Seabury was nearing completion of a five to 10 year network growth plan, with the fleet plan to be aligned and potential narrowbody options including A321LR and 737 MAX variants to replace widebodies on selected routes.1 Air Mauritius also issued an RFP for consulting services on its fleet plan, having considered A320neo/A321neo, A330-900 and A350-900, while it held orders for three A350-900s.2