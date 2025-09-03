Air Lease to be acquired by Sumitomo, SMBC, Apollo and Brookfield, becoming Sumisho Air Lease
Air Lease entered (02-Sep-2025) a definitive agreement to be acquired by a new holding company, Sumisho Air Lease Corporation (Ireland), held by Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital and investment vehicles affiliated with Apollo managed funds and Brookfield. Details include:
- Air Lease will be renamed as Sumisho Air Lease Corporation;
- Sumisho Air Lease and its order book are expected to transfer to SMBC Aviation Capital as part of the transaction. SMBC Aviation Capital will act as a servicer to Sumisho Air Lease's portfolio;
- Air Lease stockholders will receive USD65 in cash for each share of Class A common stock, representing a total valuation of approximately USD7.4 billion, or approximately USD28.2 billion including debt obligations to be assumed or refinanced net of cash;
- SMBC, Citi and Goldman Sachs Bank USA provided USD12.1 billion of committed financing in connection with the transaction;
- The transaction is expected to close in 1H2026, subject to closing conditions, including approval by Air Lease's stockholders and regulatory approvals.
Air Lease chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy stated: "This transaction represents the best path forward for our company as it will deliver an immediate premium and certainty in cash value to our Class A common stockholders". Sumitomo Corporation Transportation & Construction Systems Group CEO Takao Kusaka stated: "Through this transaction, we will achieve greater scale and profitability, positioning the Sumitomo Corporation Group's aircraft leasing business as one of the largest globally in terms of owned and managed aircraft". SMBC Aviation Capital CEO Peter Barrett stated: "Investing in Sumisho Air Lease, purchasing their orderbook and becoming servicer to the substantial majority of Sumisho Air Lease's portfolio will enable us to deploy our financial scale and strength to meet the evolving needs of our customers and take a strategic lead in reshaping our sector". [more - original PR - Air Lease] [more - original PR - SMBC] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Air Lease reported strong 1Q2025 results with a 5% year-on-year increase in rental revenues to USD645 million, driven by fleet growth, and concluded significant aircraft sales and insurance recoveries. As of 31-Mar-2025, it had an owned fleet of 487 aircraft and managed 57 more, with long-term lease placements secured for the majority of its order book through to 2027 and beyond1.