Air Lease Corporation executive chairman: Capital markets remain 'nervous' about airline industry

Air Lease Corporation executive chairman Steven Udvar-Házy, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World & Awards for Excellence, stated (22-Nov-2024) the industry faces "a lot of challenges", including airport restrictions, congestion, air traffic control inefficiencies and "too much government interference". Mr Udvar-Házy said: "The capital markets are still a little nervous about the stability of the airline industry, so airlines have to pay a premium because they have not shown consistency in their return of capital". [more - CAPA TV]