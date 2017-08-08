Air Lease Corporation: A320neo and A330neo delays from Airbus continuing due to engines

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) CEO and president John L Plueger stated (04-Aug-2017) delays from Airbus "are continuing" and the company's "concern about the supply chain remains". Mr Plueger commented that the impacts of the delays for the remainder of 2017 "will not be meaningful" as the company has only two Pratt & Whitney powered aircraft delivering between Aug-2017 and the end of 2018. He added there will be "impacts" in 2018 as "deliveries are sliding to the right from month-to-month and within the year, including Pratt & Whitney powered A320 and A321neos and Trent 7000-powered A330neos, all due to engine issues". Mr Plueger also noted a "few aircraft are also shifting from 2018 into 2019". [more - original PR]