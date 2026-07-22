Air India to transfer New York JFK Airport operations to T6 from 2028
CAPA News Briefs
CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector.
Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members
Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.
It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.
Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.
Background ✨
Air India opened The Maharaja Lounge at San Francisco International Airport’s international terminal Gate A1, with a 3300sqft facility for up to 80 guests and access for premium passengers, eligible Maharaja Club members and Star Alliance customers1. Air India also planned a 16,000sqft Maharaja Lounge at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal three, accommodating up to 300 guests2. TAP Air Portugal selected JFK Terminal six for future operations, with T6 scheduled to open in 20263.