26-May-2026 3:37 PM
Air India opens Maharaja Lounge at San Francisco Airport
Air India opened (22-May-2026) The Maharaja Lounge at San Francisco International Airport international terminal Gate A1. The 3300sqft lounge can accommodate up to 80 guests and is available to first and business class passengers, gold and platinum Maharaja Club members and eligible Star Alliance members. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air India previously announced it would open The Maharaja Lounge at Delhi Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal three on 16-Feb-2026, with a 16,000sqft facility for up to 300 guests and access for premium passengers, Maharaja Club Gold/Platinum and eligible Star Alliance members1. Air India also began renovating its existing Maharaja Lounge at Delhi, directing eligible customers to use Encalm Privé in the interim2.