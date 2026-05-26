Air India opens Maharaja Lounge at San Francisco Airport

Air India previously announced it would open The Maharaja Lounge at Delhi Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal three on 16-Feb-2026, with a 16,000sqft facility for up to 300 guests and access for premium passengers, Maharaja Club Gold/Platinum and eligible Star Alliance members1. Air India also began renovating its existing Maharaja Lounge at Delhi, directing eligible customers to use Encalm Privé in the interim2.