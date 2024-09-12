Air India offering low price point to help up and coming air travel population: CEO

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) "Having a dedicated low cost and full service allows us to serve the needs of both those market extremes effectively". Mr Wilson said: "We have a huge up and coming population experiencing air travel for the first time, our competition is the train or bus so we need to offer a price point as low as possible to help them bridge that gap into consumers". He noted business travel will have a higher full service proportion.