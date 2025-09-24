Air India Group to commence commercial operations at Navi Mumbai from phase one
Air India Group announced (23-Sep-2025) plans to commence commercial services from Navi Mumbai International Airport, starting from the airport's first phase of operations. Details include:
- Air India Express to operate 20 times daily to 15 domestic destinations in the initial phase of the new airport's operations;
- Air India Group to scale up to 55 times daily operation by mid 2026, including up to five times daily to international destinations;
- Air India Group to expand operations to 60 times daily by winter 2026, connecting passengers to key domestic and international destinations.
Adani Airport Holdings CEO Arun Bansal said: "This partnership will redefine Mumbai's connectivity landscape and strengthen India's twin-airport strategy". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Navi Mumbai International Airport was confirmed to be 94% complete and scheduled to commence operations by Sep-2025, following earlier plans for an Apr-2025 opening and an initial annual capacity of 20 million passengers1. IndiGo and Akasa Air also planned to be among the first operators at the new airport, each outlining significant ramp-ups in frequencies and network breadth through 20262 3.