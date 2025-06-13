Loading
13-Jun-2025 11:45 AM

Air India confirms crash of 787-8 operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick service on 12-Jun-2025

Air India, via its official Twitter account, confirmed (12/13-Jun-2025) a 12 year old Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick service on 12-Jun-2025 "crashed shortly after take-off", adding: "We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities". The airline further reported: "The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national. The survivor is a British national of Indian origin". Air India is "giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident", with Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson stating: "the investigations will take time, but anything we can do now, we are doing".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More