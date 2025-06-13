Air India confirms crash of 787-8 operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick service on 12-Jun-2025

Air India, via its official Twitter account, confirmed (12/13-Jun-2025) a 12 year old Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick service on 12-Jun-2025 "crashed shortly after take-off", adding: "We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities". The airline further reported: "The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national. The survivor is a British national of Indian origin". Air India is "giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident", with Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson stating: "the investigations will take time, but anything we can do now, we are doing".