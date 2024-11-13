13-Nov-2024 2:53 PM
Air India completes merger with Vistara
Air India completed (12-Nov-2024) the process of merging Air India and Vistara into a single airline operating under the Air India brand on 12-Nov-2024. The resulting airline has a fleet of 208 aircraft and operates more than 5600 frequencies per week to more than 90 domestic and international destinations. Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson stated: "The merger of Air India and Vistara completes the consolidation and restructuring phase of the Air India Group's post-privatisation transformation journey, and is thus a significant milestone". [more - original PR]