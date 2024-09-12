Air India CEO: 'We see a huge opportunity to grow into Australia'

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) "We see a huge opportunity to grow into Australia but it's driven by the pace of aircraft deliveries, and there are many competing markets for these aircraft". Mr Wilson said: "As soon as we get aircraft we would like to put more into Australia", noting the carrier will also look to add new routes and increase frequency to Australia. He added: "There is no significant market in the world that Air India couldn't put capacity into".