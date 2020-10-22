Air India and Lufthansa resume India-Germany services under travel bubble agreement

India's Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, via his personal Twitter account, announced (21-Oct-2020) "Flights between India & Germany recommence under air bubble arrangement". Lufthansa plans to operate four times weekly Delhi, three times weekly Mumbai and three times weekly Bangalore services. Air India is to operate five times weekly Delhi-Frankfurt and twice weekly Bangalore-Frankfurt services. As previously reported by CAPA, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Lufthansa negotiated the frequency of the carrier's India services under the travel bubble agreement in Oct-2020, after Lufthansa rejected the DGCA's offer to approve the airline to operate seven times weekly to destinations in India.