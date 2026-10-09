Air France upgrades disabled aircraft recovery kit with RESQTEC equipment
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Background ✨
Air France-KLM continued modernising Air France’s long haul fleet around the A350, ordering 10 A350-900s to take the total to 38 and planning A380 retirement by end-2022, with a 116-aircraft long haul fleet mix including A350, 787 and 777 families by 20231. Air France-KLM later ordered three more A350-900s for Air France, taking the expected total to 41, with deliveries due in 20242. Rwanda Airports Company selected RESQTEC recovery equipment and training, aiming to cut runway closure time by over 50%3.