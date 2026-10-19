19-Oct-2026 3:06 PM
Air France to introduce La Première cabin on Paris CDG-Newark service from Feb-2027
Air France, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (16-Oct-2026) the new La Première cabin will be available on daily Paris CDG-New York Newark service from 01-Feb-2027.
Background ✨
Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith said Air France planned to deploy Boeing 777-300ERs with the new La Première cabin to more US destinations over the following 18 months, including Boston, New York and Los Angeles.1 Air France also began operating a 777-300ER with the new La Première cabin on one daily Paris CDG-San Francisco frequency, and said 19 such aircraft served 13 destinations in summer 2026.2