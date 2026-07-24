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    24-Jul-2026 11:40 AM

    Air France to commence Pointe A Pitre-Panama City service in Dec-2026

    Air France scheduled to commence twice weekly Pointe A Pitre-Panama City service on 11-Dec-2026 with A320 equipment, as per a 23-Jul-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display. The service will operate until 06-Mar-2027.

    Background

    Air France previously based two A320s in Pointe A Pitre to support year-round regional flying across the French overseas territories and Miami, with up to 23 weekly frequencies.1 It also optimised Pointe A Pitre-Miami from 30-Mar-2023, operating twice weekly with 168-seat A320s to improve connectivity from Fort de France and Cayenne.2

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