Air France renames its premium economy

Air France renamed (28-Aug-2024) its 'Premium Economy' cabin to 'Premium', to emphasise the enhanced quality and unique experience of this travel class. The Premium cabin is separated from the other cabins by a divider and features a limited number of seats. The cabin offers a large seating area with multiple storage areas, offering more space than the economy cabin. Customers travelling in Premium will also be able to enjoy SkyPriority, providing them priority at every stage of their trip. [more - original PR]