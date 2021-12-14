Air France-KLM repays EUR500m of EUR4bn bank loan

Air France-KLM repaid (13-Dec-2021) EUR500 million of the EUR4 billion bank loan guaranteed by the French State, following signs of recovery of global air traffic, as well improved access to capital markets. The airline also negotiated changes in the redemption profile, from the single repayment initially due on 06-May-2023. Instead, the changes comprise a partial redemption of EUR800 million in May-2023, followed by another partial redemption of EUR1.35 billion in May-2024 and a final redemption of EUR1.35 billion in May-2025. The company stated ongoing discussions regarding further capital strengthen measures are underway at Air France-KLM Group, which could include "the issuance of equity or quasi equity instruments, depending on market conditions". [more - original PR]