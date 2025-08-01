Loading
1-Aug-2025 12:19 PM

Air France-KLM discontinues negotiations on acquisition of take in Air Europa

Air France-KLM discontinued (31-Jul-2025) negotiations on the acquisition of a stake in Air Europa (Reuters, 31-Jul-2025). Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith said: "Getting to a majority position was extremely important to us, and that doesn't seem to be possible, so we have stopped all discussions with Air Europa". Mr Smith said Air France-KLM is revisiting the opportunity to invest in TAP Air Portugal. Mr Smith said: "If there's confidence it would be a net positive for us, then we're interested". Air France-KLM also initiated proceedings to take a majority stake in SAS in Jul-2025. [more - Aviation Week]

Background ✨

Air France-KLM previously acquired a 19.9% stake in SAS as part of a consortium and secured the option to increase its holding to a majority position after two years, subject to regulatory and financial conditions. It announced plans in Jul-2025 to raise its stake to 60.5%, aiming for full control of SAS by 2H2026, pending necessary regulatory approvals1 2 3.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More