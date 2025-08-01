Air France-KLM discontinues negotiations on acquisition of take in Air Europa
Air France-KLM discontinued (31-Jul-2025) negotiations on the acquisition of a stake in Air Europa (Reuters, 31-Jul-2025). Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith said: "Getting to a majority position was extremely important to us, and that doesn't seem to be possible, so we have stopped all discussions with Air Europa". Mr Smith said Air France-KLM is revisiting the opportunity to invest in TAP Air Portugal. Mr Smith said: "If there's confidence it would be a net positive for us, then we're interested". Air France-KLM also initiated proceedings to take a majority stake in SAS in Jul-2025. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Air France-KLM previously acquired a 19.9% stake in SAS as part of a consortium and secured the option to increase its holding to a majority position after two years, subject to regulatory and financial conditions. It announced plans in Jul-2025 to raise its stake to 60.5%, aiming for full control of SAS by 2H2026, pending necessary regulatory approvals1 2 3.