Loading
23-Apr-2018 9:24 AM

Air France-KLM chairman and CEO to be 'personally accountable' for new staff consultation

Air France-KLM chairman and CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac launched (20-Apr-2018) a consultation with all staff of Air France on the draft final offer presented to unions. The consultation is to "allow the company to find a way out of this deadlock situation with serious consequences for the company's customers and staff", and commences on 26-Apr-2018 and ends in early 2018. The offer comprises a multi year pay proposal ensuring a 7% wage increase over four years, in addition to other individual increases. The nine days of strike action since 22-Feb-2018 has incurred EUR220 million in costs for the carrier. Mr Janaillac said: "I cannot accept the disaster unfolding whereas a large majority of staff are not taking part in the strike action. Therefore, to put an end to this disaster and re-affirm the entire company's commitment to the growth dynamic, I am calling on everyone to make their voices heard. I will be personally accountable for the consequences of this vote". [more - original PR

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More