Air France-KLM chairman and CEO to be 'personally accountable' for new staff consultation

Air France-KLM chairman and CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac launched (20-Apr-2018) a consultation with all staff of Air France on the draft final offer presented to unions. The consultation is to "allow the company to find a way out of this deadlock situation with serious consequences for the company's customers and staff", and commences on 26-Apr-2018 and ends in early 2018. The offer comprises a multi year pay proposal ensuring a 7% wage increase over four years, in addition to other individual increases. The nine days of strike action since 22-Feb-2018 has incurred EUR220 million in costs for the carrier. Mr Janaillac said: "I cannot accept the disaster unfolding whereas a large majority of staff are not taking part in the strike action. Therefore, to put an end to this disaster and re-affirm the entire company's commitment to the growth dynamic, I am calling on everyone to make their voices heard. I will be personally accountable for the consequences of this vote". [more - original PR]