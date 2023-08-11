11-Aug-2023 9:38 AM
Air France increases minimum connecting time at Paris CDG
Air France-KLM, via its official website, announced (10-Aug-2023) the Air France minimum connecting time (MCT) at Paris CDG will increase from 60 to 80 minutes between the following dates:
- Terminal 2E and Terminal 2F:
- From 16-Dec-2023 to 07-Jan-2024;
- From 17-Jun-2024 to 01-Sep-2024;
- Terminal 2E and Terminal 2G:
- During the remaining summer 2023 and the complete winter 2023/24 schedule;
- From 17-Jun-2024 to 01-Sep-2024.