Air France expands concierge services at Paris CDG with flexible options

Air France-KLM launched an app feature giving connecting customers at Paris CDG and Amsterdam Schiphol personalised updates, including gate information, walking times, directions, and alerts for tight or missed connections and gate changes.1 Air France previously extended its Paris CDG concierge services to include passengers travelling on KLM, Delta Air Lines, Luxair and TAROM across economy, premium and business classes, covering porterage, priority lanes, lounge guidance and gate accompaniment.2