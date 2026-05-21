Air France expands concierge services at Paris CDG with flexible options
Air France extended (20-May-2026) its concierge services at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to include more flexible options, effective 23-Apr-2026. Customers can choose between personalised assistance or a combined package with personalised assistance and private transfer. A layover concierge service is also available for connecting passengers, including arrival assistance, lounge escort and accompaniment to the boarding gate. The service is available for passengers travelling on Air France, Delta Air Lines, KLM, Luxair and TAROM across all cabin classes. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air France-KLM launched an app feature giving connecting customers at Paris CDG and Amsterdam Schiphol personalised updates, including gate information, walking times, directions, and alerts for tight or missed connections and gate changes.1 Air France previously extended its Paris CDG concierge services to include passengers travelling on KLM, Delta Air Lines, Luxair and TAROM across economy, premium and business classes, covering porterage, priority lanes, lounge guidance and gate accompaniment.2