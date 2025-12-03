Air France-KLM launches new app feature for connecting passengers
Air France-KLM launched (02-Dec-2025) a new app feature enabling customers connecting at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport or Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to receive personalised updates throughout their journey, including arrival and departure gates, estimated walking times, and clear directions to passport control and security checkpoints. The Air France and KLM apps now also provide alerts for tight or missed connections and sudden gate changes. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air France-KLM and Groupe ADP recently introduced the 'short connection pass' as part of the 'Connect France' initiative at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, aimed at improving passenger journeys and airport competitiveness, including streamlined connections and enhanced terminal navigation. The initiative also involved plans for terminal renaming and increased use of aerobridges, with implementation of these measures commencing from Jun-20251 2.