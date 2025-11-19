Air Europa signs MoU with Airbus for up to 40 A350-900 aircraft
Air Europa signed (18-Nov-2025) an MoU with Airbus for up to 40 A350-900 aircraft. The agreement forms a central part of the carrier's long haul fleet replacement programme and aims to increase Air Europa's profitable growth to key markets in Latin America. Air Europa president Juan Jose Hidalgo stated: "The A350-900 is a game-changer for key destinations in Latin America. It provides an exceptional cabin experience and the operational performance and economics needed to expand the airline's network without compromise, delivering the highest standards in air travel". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Europa has implemented a sustainability programme which included the addition of Boeing 787 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft to reduce fuel consumption and emissions on its medium and long haul services, and by 2024 its fleet comprised 28 787s and two 737 MAX 8s1. The airline reported a net profit of EUR165 million for 2023, with plans to complete repayment of its Official Credit Institute loan by Aug-20242.