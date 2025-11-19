Air Europa signs MoU with Airbus for up to 40 A350-900 aircraft

Air Europa has implemented a sustainability programme which included the addition of Boeing 787 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft to reduce fuel consumption and emissions on its medium and long haul services, and by 2024 its fleet comprised 28 787s and two 737 MAX 8s1. The airline reported a net profit of EUR165 million for 2023, with plans to complete repayment of its Official Credit Institute loan by Aug-20242.