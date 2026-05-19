Air Côte d'Ivoire schedules Abidjan-Lagos-Johannesburg service from Jul-2026

Air Côte d'Ivoire’s A330-900 fleet underpinned its long haul push after it took delivery of its first widebody, configured with four first class and 242 seats overall, with a second A330-900 on order.1 It launched Abidjan-Paris CDG on 15-Oct-2025 as its first destination outside Africa.2 It also planned A330neo services to Beirut, with a three times weekly launch confirmed for 29-Mar-2026.3