    Loading
    19-May-2026 11:19 AM

    Air Côte d'Ivoire schedules Abidjan-Lagos-Johannesburg service from Jul-2026

    Air Côte d'Ivoire is scheduled to commence twice weekly Abidjan-Lagos-Johannesburg service with A330-900 equipment on 14-Jul-2026, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser. The airline is scheduled to increase frequency to three times weekly from 07-Aug-2026. The carrier currently operates daily Abidjan-Lagos service.

    Background

    Air Côte d'Ivoire’s A330-900 fleet underpinned its long haul push after it took delivery of its first widebody, configured with four first class and 242 seats overall, with a second A330-900 on order.1 It launched Abidjan-Paris CDG on 15-Oct-2025 as its first destination outside Africa.2 It also planned A330neo services to Beirut, with a three times weekly launch confirmed for 29-Mar-2026.3

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More