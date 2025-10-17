17-Oct-2025 3:17 PM
Air Côte d'Ivoire commences Abidjan-Paris service
Air Côte d'Ivoire, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (15-Oct-2025) it commenced six times weekly Abidjan-Paris CDG service with A330-900 equipment on 15-Oct-2025. Paris is the airline's first destination outside Africa. Air France also operates on the route, according to OAG.
Background ✨
Air Côte d'Ivoire took delivery of its first A330-900, its first widebody aircraft, which it planned to use to launch European services starting with Paris, and to serve further long haul destinations including the Middle East and North America. A second A330-900 is on order. The aircraft features a four class configuration and is expected to support intercontinental network growth1 2.