Air China receives approval to issue USD2.3bn in public corporate bonds

Air China announced (17-Jan-2020) the China Securities Regulatory Commission approved the carrier's public issue of corporate bonds with aggregate principal amount of no more than CNY16 billion (USD2.3 billion) to qualified investors in China. The corporate bonds will be used in stages, with the first tranche of bonds to be issued within 12 months from the date of approval (08-Jan-2020) and the other tranches to be issued within 24 months of approval. [more - original PR]