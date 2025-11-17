Air China Cargo orders six A350Fs
Air China Cargo signed (14-Nov-2025) an agreement with Airbus to purchase six A350Fs, becoming the first airline in China to order the aircraft type. The A350Fs will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines. Air China Cargo VP Wang Hongyan stated: "The introduction of the A350F to our existing mixed cargo fleet contributes to efficiency in operation and maintenance". adding: "The A350F will enhance Air China Cargo's capability to withstand risks in its long-term stable operation". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Cathay Cargo had also signed a firm order for six A350F aircraft, with purchase options for 20 more, scheduled to begin delivery in 2027 and powered by Trent XWB-97 engines under a TotalCare agreement with Rolls-Royce; it aimed to connect Hong Kong and mainland China with long haul destinations in the Americas and Europe1. Airbus anticipated delivering its first A350F in 2025 and reported strong industry interest in the type2.