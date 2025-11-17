Air China Cargo orders six A350Fs

Cathay Cargo had also signed a firm order for six A350F aircraft, with purchase options for 20 more, scheduled to begin delivery in 2027 and powered by Trent XWB-97 engines under a TotalCare agreement with Rolls-Royce; it aimed to connect Hong Kong and mainland China with long haul destinations in the Americas and Europe1. Airbus anticipated delivering its first A350F in 2025 and reported strong industry interest in the type2.