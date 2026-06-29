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    29-Jun-2026 12:40 PM

    Air Caraibes launches inflight entertainment platform

    Air Caraibes launched (24-Jun-2026) iZivision, a new inflight entertainment platform available on Guadeloupe, Martinique and Saint Martin services. iZivision is based on the Mood wireless entertainment system and will be deployed by Moment on board the carrier's four ATR 72-600s. The carrier said the addition of free inflight entertainment is "a first in the Caribbean". [more - original PR - French]

    Background

    Caribbean Airlines previously deployed Bluebox Aviation Systems’ Blueview wireless IFE across its ATR 72 and Boeing 737NG fleet, building on an earlier 737 rollout in 2018.1 Air Caraibes and Caribbean Airlines also launched a codeshare, enabling Caribbean Airlines passengers from Port of Spain to connect to Paris Orly via Martinique and Guadeloupe.2

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