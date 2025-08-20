Air Canada to gradually resume operations after reaching mediated agreement with CUPE

Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge announced (19-Aug-2025) plans to gradually resume operations after reaching a mediated agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE). The first flights are scheduled for 19-Aug-2025, but customers are advised that the airline's return to full, regular service "may require seven to ten days as aircraft and crew are out of position". During this process, some flights will be cancelled over the next seven to ten days until the schedule is stabilised. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - CUPE]