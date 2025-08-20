Air Canada to gradually resume operations after reaching mediated agreement with CUPE
Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge announced (19-Aug-2025) plans to gradually resume operations after reaching a mediated agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE). The first flights are scheduled for 19-Aug-2025, but customers are advised that the airline's return to full, regular service "may require seven to ten days as aircraft and crew are out of position". During this process, some flights will be cancelled over the next seven to ten days until the schedule is stabilised. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - CUPE]
Background ✨
Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge had suspended all services due to a dispute with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 10,000 flight attendants. The Canada Industrial Relations Board declared the strike activity "unlawful" and directed the union to have its members return to work. Air Canada Express services operated by Jazz or PAL Airlines were not affected and continued to operate as normal during the disruption1 2.