19-Aug-2025 12:58 PM
Air Canada extends service cancellations and suspends guidance
Air Canada announced (18-Aug-2025) the following updates:
- All services operated by Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge remain suspended until 19-Aug-2025 due to an ongoing dispute with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE);
- Canada Industrial Relations Board declared ongoing strike activity by the company's 10,000 flight attendants is "unlawful" and has requested CUPE direct its members to "return to work".
- Air Canada is suspending its guidance for 3Q2025 and FY2025 operating results due to ongoing dispute and the resulting suspension of all services. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]
Background ✨
Air Canada Express services operated by Jazz and PAL Airlines continued normal operations during the mainline and Rouge suspensions, which followed CUPE’s strike notice and Air Canada’s issuance of a 72-hour lockout notice on 13-Aug-2025. The carrier cancelled approximately 240 flights scheduled for 17-Aug-2025 and suspended plans to resume limited operations, with service resumption delayed to 18-Aug-2025 due to the ongoing dispute1 2.