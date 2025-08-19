Air Canada extends service cancellations and suspends guidance

Air Canada Express services operated by Jazz and PAL Airlines continued normal operations during the mainline and Rouge suspensions, which followed CUPE’s strike notice and Air Canada’s issuance of a 72-hour lockout notice on 13-Aug-2025. The carrier cancelled approximately 240 flights scheduled for 17-Aug-2025 and suspended plans to resume limited operations, with service resumption delayed to 18-Aug-2025 due to the ongoing dispute1 2.