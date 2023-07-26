26-Jul-2023 10:59 AM
Air Canada relocates to Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport under Emirates partnership
Air Canada relocated (26-Jul-2023) operations to Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport. The terminal migration represents a customer service milestone in the carrier's strategic partnership with Emirates Airline, as the co-location of each airline's operations in the flagship terminal is set to significantly enhance the connecting customer experience. Emirates Airline CCO Adnan Kazim stated: "Working closely with Air Canada, we hope to further enhance travel experiences and offer even more convenient connectivity for travellers". According to OAG, the carrier previously operated from Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport. [more - original PR]