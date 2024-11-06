6-Nov-2024 1:58 PM
Air Canada MD international sales: 'We've added a lot of capacity to Asia Pacific'
Air Canada MD international sales Rocky Lo, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) "We've added a lot of capacity to Asia Pacific in the last 18 months". Mr Lo said: "We've been able to fill most of that capacity and we see new opportunities as well". He added the carrier has seen "strong demand" on its ultra long haul services from Vancouver to Bangkok and Singapore.