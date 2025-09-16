Air Canada MD international sales reports growing demand from Europe to Latin America

Air Canada MD international sales Rocky Lo, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (10-Sep-2025) Lima represents an "exciting addition in terms of our global network" and its addition as a destination "along with the rest of the expansion we're doing in this region" is translating into additional demand from elsewhere in the carrier's network. In particular, Air Canada is experiencing "growing demand for travel to Europe from Latin America during the winter" said Mr Lo.