Air Canada launches Montreal-Berlin service
Berlin Brandenburg Airport announced (03-Jul-2026) Air Canada launched three times weekly Montreal-Berlin service with Boeing 787-8 equipment from 03-Jul-2026 to 06-Sep-2026. The carrier will operate 182 seat A321XLR equipment on the service from 19-Jul-2026, deploying the aircraft for the first time on a long haul service to Germany. The airport confirmed Air Canada will resume the service from early Jun-2027 to mid Oct-2027 and will operate up to four times weekly. The carrier is the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Berlin Brandenburg Airport previously stated Air Canada planned to operate Montréal-Berlin three times weekly from 02/03-Jul-2026 to 11-Oct-2026 using A321XLR equipment, with a temporary increase to four times weekly from 19-Jul-2026 to 07-Sep-2026.1 2 Berlin Brandenburg Airport also flagged summer 2026 North America capacity returns, including Air Transat resuming Toronto Pearson-Berlin from 03-May-2026 and Delta Air Lines resuming New York JFK-Berlin from 29-Mar-2026, rising to daily from 01-May-2026.3