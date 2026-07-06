Air Canada launches Montreal-Berlin service

Berlin Brandenburg Airport announced (03-Jul-2026) Air Canada launched three times weekly Montreal-Berlin service with Boeing 787-8 equipment from 03-Jul-2026 to 06-Sep-2026. The carrier will operate 182 seat A321XLR equipment on the service from 19-Jul-2026, deploying the aircraft for the first time on a long haul service to Germany. The airport confirmed Air Canada will resume the service from early Jun-2027 to mid Oct-2027 and will operate up to four times weekly. The carrier is the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]