Air Canada categorically against airport privatisation

Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu, in an interview on IATA's official Twitter account, stated (05-Jun-2017) the privatisation of airports has become a "hot topic" in Canada, and the airline is "categorically against" privatisation. The Canadian government has announced its intention to study airport privatisation. Air Canada has yet to see a model or example and its has "yet to see a real privatisation model that has added value, either for the airline or the passenger". It is Air Canada's view that privatisation will increase overall aviation costs, and there are other avenues to improve the efficiency of Canada's airports.