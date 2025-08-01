Air Caledonie: We have to work more closely with other South Pacific airlines
Air Caledonie chief strategy and operations officer Philippe Busson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) "We are specifically good at connecting communities within the island and this is a social service". Mr Buson said: "We live in the same world as other South Pacific airlines", noting: "We have to work more closely together within New Caledonia to help with the development of the country".
Background ✨
Aircalin’s chief commercial officer also called for increased collaboration among small South Pacific airlines to strengthen regional connectivity, emphasising that carriers are not strong enough on their own1. Air Caledonie’s COO previously advocated for harmonisation of airline regulations across the South Pacific and highlighted the importance of cooperation, including a codeshare agreement with Aircalin, to support recovery and development in New Caledonia2 3.