Air Caledonie initiates insolvency proceedings
Air Caledonie initiated (31-Mar-2026) insolvency proceedings, following domestic service disruptions due to blockades by local residents. The carrier suspended domestic services in early Mar-2026 due to blockades protesting the relocation of the carrier's operations from Noumea Magenta Airport to Noumea Tontouta Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier announced the gradual resumption of services to and from Ile Des Pins from 30-Mar-2026, following the lifting of blockades at Ile Des Pins Airport. Air Caledonie stated: "After 25 days of suspended domestic air service due to the blockades of the airfields on the Loyalty Islands and the Isle of Pines, the company's financial situation is no longer tenable... This step aims to protect the company by providing a legal framework for proposing a recovery plan. Initially, debts will be frozen, and subject to the reopening of the airfields, Air Caledonie will be able to continue its operations depending on the resources allocated by the shareholders during the observation period". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
New Caledonia’s Government confirmed Air Caledonie’s operations transfer from Noumea Magenta to Noumea Tontouta effective 02-Mar-2026, stating coordination with authorities and partners supported the transition and that the carrier was ready to operate from Tontouta under “optimal conditions”1. Air Caledonie had earlier confirmed the 02-Mar-2026 move, noting some operational adaptations were still being finalised2. It later planned a gradual Ile Des Pins restart from 30-Mar-2026, with schedules adjusted amid demand uncertainty3.