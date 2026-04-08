Air Caledonie initiates insolvency proceedings

Air Caledonie initiated (31-Mar-2026) insolvency proceedings, following domestic service disruptions due to blockades by local residents. The carrier suspended domestic services in early Mar-2026 due to blockades protesting the relocation of the carrier's operations from Noumea Magenta Airport to Noumea Tontouta Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier announced the gradual resumption of services to and from Ile Des Pins from 30-Mar-2026, following the lifting of blockades at Ile Des Pins Airport. Air Caledonie stated: "After 25 days of suspended domestic air service due to the blockades of the airfields on the Loyalty Islands and the Isle of Pines, the company's financial situation is no longer tenable... This step aims to protect the company by providing a legal framework for proposing a recovery plan. Initially, debts will be frozen, and subject to the reopening of the airfields, Air Caledonie will be able to continue its operations depending on the resources allocated by the shareholders during the observation period". [more - Aviation Week]